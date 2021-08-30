Over 50,000 unified forces to be graduated

By William Madouk Garang

Peace Parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) has reached a deal on the sharing of the command structure and resolved to graduate over 53,000 unified forces to provide required security and stability in the country. However the date is yet to be communicated.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomuro said that the key issue that led to delay of graduation among others was the sharing structure of army’s leadership from the chief staff down to lower ranking among the peace parties in which they had now reached deal with 40 percent to the oppositions and 60 percent to SPLM-IG.

“So, we have agreed on the sharing of command structure we can expeditiously move on now to the graduation of the unified forces, so that they can be deployed even if we don’t have gun because of arms embargo.

We feel duty bound to graduate them to show the commitment of the gov’t of R-TGoNU to implement the agreement,” said Lomuro.

“We were planning for the 83,000, but now I can tell you confidently from the information that I have gathered that we have 53,709 in different training centers and are ready for graduation,” he confirmed.

He added that the unified personnel would comprise of the 15,903 army other organized forces 22,287, National Security Service 40,131, VIP protection 310 and support unit 8,202. The number of women was said to be; army 1,382 women, National Security Service 1,048 women, all other organized forces 2,634 women and VIP protection 28 women.

He said hebelieved the graduation of unified forces would end the tribal affiliated army, militia and unknown gunmen that attacked people on the roads.

The minister stressed that 95 percent on governance structure in chapter one was achieved as the two August house were going to be inaugurate todayonlywhat wouldremain was the formation of 21 national commission.

According to the peace deal, the country was expect to train and graduate 83,000 personnel to take charge of security during the current transitional period comprising of difference organized forces.