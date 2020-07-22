jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020
HomeNewsOver 50,000 military uniforms donated by Sudanese gov’t
News

Over 50,000 military uniforms donated by Sudanese gov’t

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Martha David

 The Sudanese Government has sent another consignment containing fifty thousand (50,000) Military Uniforms to support the unified forces at the cantonment sites

The uniforms that arrived yesterday at Juba International Airport, was meant to boost the training of the unified forces that forms an important part of the implementation of the revitalized Peace agreement.

While addressing the reporters yesterday at the Airport, the Deputy Sudanese Ambassador to South Sudan Jamal Malik Ahmed said that it was the sixth donation given by the Sudanese to people of South Sudan.

“We have committed to give fifty thousand military uniforms in total, it has reached now 35 thousands uniforms, and we will continue to give our support and to make sure peace prevail in South Sudan as well as in Sudan,” he said.

He stated that the Sudanese peace talks that are taking place in Juba between the Sudanese Government and opposition group was part of concern and strong relationship between the two countries.

Ahmed said three months has been a challenge to bring the donation to the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, Brigadier General Majier Deng Kur, who received the donation on behalf of the government of South Sudan, said the uniforms would be distributed to all the forces at the cantonment sites regardless of their affiliation.

“The number of the forces in the cantonment sites has not been estimated, because some of the soldiers are not at the training centers, we are going to distribute the uniforms to all the forces at the containment sites without any division,” Deng added.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

OLONY out in the cold of governorship

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma and Bullen Bala President Salva Kiir Mayardit has told Dr. Riek Machar to nominate another candidate to be appointed as the governor for Upper Nile State after it became obvious that the proposed choice, Gen. Johnson Olony had not disbanded his forces as required by the agreement for the unity government. Governors for nine States and three Administrative Areas have been appointed except the Upper Nile State where Olony had been proposed and nominated by SPLM-IO but a section of the Upper Nile Communities have been appealing...
News

Opposition delays reconstitution of Parliament

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma The Press Secretary in the office of the President has said the office of the president hasn’t received any list of members nominated for the parliamentarian’s seats by the political parties. However, the president cannot dissolve and reconstitute the parliament when he has not seen the lists of the nominated parties’ members.  In an exclusive interview with Juba monitor, the Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny said the issue of the parliament is not a big problem because it is a matter of reconstitution. “You know the same...
error: Content is protected !!