Over 50,000 military uniforms donated by Sudanese gov’t

By Martha David

The Sudanese Government has sent another consignment containing fifty thousand (50,000) Military Uniforms to support the unified forces at the cantonment sites

The uniforms that arrived yesterday at Juba International Airport, was meant to boost the training of the unified forces that forms an important part of the implementation of the revitalized Peace agreement.

While addressing the reporters yesterday at the Airport, the Deputy Sudanese Ambassador to South Sudan Jamal Malik Ahmed said that it was the sixth donation given by the Sudanese to people of South Sudan.

“We have committed to give fifty thousand military uniforms in total, it has reached now 35 thousands uniforms, and we will continue to give our support and to make sure peace prevail in South Sudan as well as in Sudan,” he said.

He stated that the Sudanese peace talks that are taking place in Juba between the Sudanese Government and opposition group was part of concern and strong relationship between the two countries.

Ahmed said three months has been a challenge to bring the donation to the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, Brigadier General Majier Deng Kur, who received the donation on behalf of the government of South Sudan, said the uniforms would be distributed to all the forces at the cantonment sites regardless of their affiliation.

“The number of the forces in the cantonment sites has not been estimated, because some of the soldiers are not at the training centers, we are going to distribute the uniforms to all the forces at the containment sites without any division,” Deng added.