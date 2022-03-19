Over 5,000 households receive cash transfer in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least (5,579)Five thousand five hundred and seventy-nine households received cash transfers from the United Nations Office for Project Services in Yei.

The project targets vulnerable people on unconditional cash direct income support,

UNOPS team leader in Yei, Mawa Alex, explains that the main objective of the South Sudan safety net project is to provide temporary income opportunities to vulnerable households.

He added that Yei has been chosen as of the 2016 conflict which implicated suffering, displacement of people, and limited access to farmlands.

The official stresses that the organization is helping the vulnerable recover their resilience by providing the necessary support.

In February, the organization paid the first round of cash transfers where each household received 23,200 SSP.

Alex assured the beneficiaries of second phase cash distribution for two rounds each household is expected to receive over 46,000 SSP.

“We have already finished first round of cash distribution where each enrolled household received 23,200 SSP paid in February and now we are preparing to pay rounds of cash for January and February and now we are using the rate of 431 USD meaning that each household is going to get over 46,000 SSP this coming month,” Alex assures the beneficiaries.

Benefactor Santino Ade Joseph appreciates United Nations Office for Project Service or UNOPS organization for the cash aid they get.

He mentions that the project has helped elevate their standards of living and created unity among people, especially in Nyongwe Sub-Boma.

“We are very happy for the opportunity UNOPs provided that made most people to be active and busy which improved our internal roads. We encourage them to continue with the project in order to improve further our living standards,” appeals the beneficiary.

Some beneficiaries express discontent on the cash payment delay.

They request the organization to pay on time in order to recover other forgone duties at family levels.