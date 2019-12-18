Over 500 youths graduate in different fields

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

At least 576 students from Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI) graduated in various fields after a three-month training.

Yesterday’s the graduation was organized by WPDI and Amraf Africa through collaboration with Jubek State government.

The courses included conflict resolution, business, education and Information and Communication Technology.

Speaking during graduation ceremony, WPDI Program Coordinator, George Bush Buse said there is need to have specific program for youth and women so as to receive the skills and equip them with Knowledge.

“We all know that women and men play significant roles in this country by bringing lasting peace in South Sudan and bringing peace in the community,” Buse said.

He revealed that there are frequent communications between youth, community and school authorities, parents have meaningful authorities in the schools and they also assist in the teaching of their children.

“Instead all youth relax at home. It is better to create an enabling learning environment at home, helping their children with their assignments, helping their children develop cognitive skills and other school skills and motivating their children to do well in school,” Buse said.

A 65-year-old man who graduated from ICT department, Salvatore Atak Kuel thanked WPDI for the task that they have given them to enable them acquire more skills from them.

“It is very difficult for some people to translate to make use of what they have learned, especially for me I learned a lot of experience from WPDI because during our time we old men we are manual some of us don’t know computer for daily basic but now old people like me know computer,” Kuel said.