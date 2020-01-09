Over 500 unified forces sent for training in Amadi

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) said they have moved over 500 forces from both Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) and South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) to Maridi Military Training Centre.

The forces will be trained to form the unified army as required by the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Maj. Gen. Kulang Mayen Kulang the team leader for JMCC for Greater Western Equatoria said about 255 forces have been taken from Ngiri cantonment site and Amadi barracks to military training Centre.

“We have moved 113 SPLM-IO forces to the Maridi Military Training Center and 94 to Gorom. We expect more to join their colleagues in few days,” he said.

“For SSPDF side we have taken 145 forces to the military training Centre in Maridi and another 150 sent to Gorom to be trained as organized forces.”

Kulang revealed that they have sent some vehicles to Kedi’ba County to transport more opposition forces in the next three to four days.

He said most of the forces who have been celebrating the Christmas holidays with their families were yet to report to their barracks hence delaying the process.

He said more than those numbers are expected to join in coming days across Amadi State.

Kulang further added that some forces from Ri-Rango, Swuwe cantonment sites and Namatina SPLM-IO were expected to arrive at the training centre in two days’ time.

Kulang said his team was working hard in order to complete the remaining arrangements in three to four days.

“We are working hard so that in the beginning of the next week, those forces most of them have reached to the training center so that we start training immediately,” he said.