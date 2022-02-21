Over 500 students graduate from Starford International University

By Emelda Siama John

Over 578 students have graduated from Starford International University College where 394 were males and 181 females from the four colleges and were awarded bachelor’s degrees and diplomas in various faculties over the weekend.

The historical day that marks the second batch graduation ceremony of Stanford University (SIUC), Starford is one of the private universities in the country that was established in 2015 after it met the requirements for the issues of operation license by the ministry of higher education science and technology.

The Ministry of Higher Education Science and Technology Gabriel Changson Chan said that education is valued much in south Sudan; they appreciated the minister of higher education, the president, and the community and Starford is one of the ten licensed private universities.

“To the families of the graduates, the challenges still on to guide your children to the highest which they have not yet reach, you have done a good job to them to concentrate on their studies, for the graduates, we congratulated you for the work done at this stage but is not the end of the road the challenges are still ahead of you, they are many, and they difficult,” chanson said.

He revealed that private universities all over the world perform better than public universities, they want you to do the same, and they want you exiled and are more competitive than the public universities so that you attract more students to your universities.

“We are opening up general admission next month and we hope you will compile with the requirements of the admission office which we are struggling with you the universities, the guideline are for keeping politics education and those laws or guideline must be respected,” he cited.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of Starford International University College Dr. Kenneth Mutuma Wyne said that they are live by the saying knowledge is power, as such they have endeavored to equip their students with the right attitudes, morals, knowledge, innovation, values, and skills by delivering quality education, all their program have been designed to meet higher standards in the international community of learning and the staffs are composed of highly qualified lectures that understand the importance of education and endlessly engaged in ensuring to equip the student with only the right information for their development.

“I would like to remind you that education is like water of the sea, it has no beginning and no end, in pursuit to better yourselves I beseech you to go out and deepen and widen your roots in education, with the education you will always be empowered and have a stronger chance at changing the world for yourself and the generation after you, and our motherland of Africa is highly dependent on education to achieved its goals of success,” Mutuma said.

He stated that the university has invested in necessary technology and innovation that is required for delivering high quality education; this has led to growth in their education delivery and the quality of graduates they receive each graduation year.

“Our curriculum is designed to be flexible and adjust to meet global changes in education, we strive to ensure that knowledge, skills, And innovation taught to our students are those that are relevant to the world of today,” he said.

However, the vice chancellor of Dr. Gabriel Alier Riak Starford International University College said that education is the gateway to human success, you need to prepare-knowing that, whatever paper you are given, it makes a value only when you practice and apply the knowledge that you acquired in the university and when you respect your country.

“Education is an economic good and asset that does not depreciate its value when its property utilized, our country need competent people like you for our economic prosperity and development and for our competition and existence in the global market, as educated people, you will change the image of south Sudan,” he noted.