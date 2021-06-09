Over 50 women trained on peace building

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least (48) young women and (12) twelve men have completed two -month training on peace and security.

The training was organized by Whitaker Peace Development Initiative (WPDI) together with UN Women’s and other partners.

Speaking to media yesterday, WPDICountry representative Richard Hoffman said WPDI organization is focused to teach the youth on more different skills in peace building, conflict resolution and business entrepreneurship.

“This training will provide them with the ability to help and bring positive transformative change to their communities,” Hoffman said.

However, UN Women’srepresentative Madong Jane, said UN Women’s and Whitaker Peace Development Initiative are working together to bring out young women and men from different communities especially grassroots level.

“If women and youths are given this opportunity, they really take message back to their community.

I encourage my fellow women who graduated on peace and security,” he said.

WPDI Conflict Resolution and Peace building Expert William Ongoro Peter said that this program is comprehensive program designed to bring young people, young women on peace and security.

“WPDI trains young women and men on entrepreneurship, peace and business skills in order for them to become strong and create enough environment for small scale businesses,”

He added WPDI is targeting young people who has gone on leadership training.

However, Ayak Winnie Peter, WPDI student appreciated WPDI and UN women’s for giving them opportunities toward young youth in the country.

“I am a peace ambassador, currently, I have learned more skills on peace and violence.For the people who have not gotten a chance,I hope next time it will reach you,” Peter said.

Whitaker Peace Development and Initiative (WPDI) has the potential to reach over 100,000 people annually.

Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) is a non-governmental organization with an international scope and reach, founded by Forest Whitaker in 2012. WPDI developed an array of peace-building programs, initiatives and campaigns to foster peace and reconciliation in disadvantaged and fragile communities in the different regions of the world, including Africa, Latin America and the United States.

WPDI Works closely with international organizations, civil society, grassroots organizations, and a network of experts, we promote youth empowerment, cultural diversity, continuous learning, capacity building, and access to internet connectivity and digital technologies. The projects include on-the-ground programs combining education, life and wellness skills and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for peace and development, broadcast series, social events, as well as awareness campaigns. One of the most innovative features of our projects is to aim at mobilizing the power of youth.