Over 50 Studentstrained on permanent Constitution making

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least more than a hundred Students and Lecturers at the University of Juba were trained on permanent Constitution making process under the theme “Developing the Process,Consolidating People’s Voices,”

The training was conducted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Acting Dean of Deanship of Students’ Affairs, Adam Chalong said that thetraining wouldplay a central role in State building in the country.

“It is good to listen, follow and research to know that law is very important. The constitutional system is a very important process of constructing good governance,” he said.

The Country Director for Young Global Leaders Network,Ayuel David Abraham Machar said that worldwide the importance of young people was to strengthen co-existence in the community.

“It is very important to have young people on board if there is Constitution making process in this country. The first priority where you find young people is the University of Juba,” he added.

The UNMISS Representative,Soro Ali said that the mandate of UNMISS was to protect civilians and respond to Sexual and Bender-based Violence within its capacity and areas of deployment including preventing and resolving inter-communal conflict through mediation and community engagement as an essential part of preventing violence and long-term state-building.

Earlier, the Council extended the UNMISS mandate to 15 March 2022. It also determined that the Mission should advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war, build durable peace and support inclusive, accountable governance and free, fair and peaceful elections in accordance with the Revitalized Peace Agreement.