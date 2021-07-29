jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 29th, 2021
HomeNewsOver 50 Studentstrained on permanent Constitution making
News

Over 50 Studentstrained on permanent Constitution making

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least more than a hundred Students and Lecturers at the University of Juba were trained on permanent Constitution making process under the theme “Developing the Process,Consolidating People’s Voices,”

The training was conducted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Acting Dean of Deanship of Students’ Affairs, Adam Chalong said that thetraining wouldplay a central role in State building in the country.

“It is good to listen, follow and research to know that law is very important. The constitutional system is a very important process of constructing good governance,” he said.

The Country Director for Young Global Leaders Network,Ayuel David Abraham Machar said that worldwide the importance of young people was to strengthen co-existence in the community.

“It is very important to have young people on board if there is Constitution making process in this country. The first priority where you find young people is the University of Juba,” he added.

The UNMISS Representative,Soro Ali said that the mandate of UNMISS was to protect civilians and respond to Sexual and Bender-based Violence within its capacity and areas of deployment including preventing and resolving inter-communal conflict through mediation and community engagement as an essential part of preventing violence and long-term state-building.

Earlier, the Council extended the UNMISS mandate to 15 March 2022. It also determined that the Mission should advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war, build durable peace and support inclusive, accountable governance and free, fair and peaceful elections in accordance with the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

You Might Also Like

News

National, Council of state members to be sworn in tomorrow.

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma The Transitional members of the legislative assembly are to be sworn in tomorrow at the Freedom Hall at 11.00 am according to a notice by the clerk of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly Makuac Makuac Ngong. In the notice brought to the attention of Juba Monitor, said “ the office of the Clerk of  the Transitional National Legislative, RSS hereby announces that , the swearing in of the honourable members of the two houses is scheduled for Friday 30th July 2021 at Freedom Hall at 11.00am” It...
News

State government disputes UNMISS reports of killing 13 suspects

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Authorities in Lakes State has categorically disputed a UNMISS reports of killing 13 suspects on fire squad in Lakes state since mid-June 2021, a press release statement issued on Tuesday by UNMISS stated. The caretaker minister of information and communication William Kocji Kerjok Kertim said that the government of Lakes State categorically dismissed UNMISS reports as unfounded and biased. “Lakes State government would want UNMISS to substantiate it reports now and in the future to avoid misleading opinions and maintain a responsible working relationship with the...
error: Content is protected !!