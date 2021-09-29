Over 50 refugees trained on vocational skills

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

At least sixty refugee participants were trained on plumbing, motor vehicle repair, and welding in Adjumani refugees settlement.

The project that targeted the refugees and the host community was implemented by AAH funded by UNHCR.

In a letter seen by Juba Monitor, the students were trained by different instructors before the closure of learning institutions by the President to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All the students received their certificates and their working tools yesterday to start their business.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Malish Juma, a refugee and a beneficiary of the project appreciated the donors and the implementers for their efforts during the training.

“Am very grateful to UNHCR for the opportunity, they have offered me a knowledge which lasts forever,’’ he said.

Meanwhile Mauzu Musa, who studied plumbing urged women to focus on physical works rather than looking for white collar jobs.

“Some women want white collar jobs which is very bad, don’t target white collar job because men will take you as advantage to use you,’’ she said.

Akena, a female beneficiary, appealed to youths to always support themselves through hard works before they are helped by NGOs.