Over 50 refugees arrested for disobeying covid-19 restrictions

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

More than 50 refugees in Ayilo oneand two in Uganda refugee settlement camps, were arrested for defying Covid-19 restrictions.

The operation was organized by the local authorities in Adjumani town council together with other different stakeholders from the district and police with aim of fighting against the pandemic in the district.

During the briefing of the team members Mr. Lagu Samuel the town Clerk for Adjumani town council said the operation was fairly well although there were some few people who have failed to follow the Standards of operation Procedures (SOPs).

“We came to realize that majority of the refugees are not following the directives given by the President,’’ he told Juba Monitor.

Much as the operation was fairly done but most of the boda boda operators in the settlement have continuously defied the Ministry of health guidelines.

According to Mr. Kabwleezi David the Health Inspector of Adjumani town council managed to visit the entire settlement but they faced challenges with most of the bodaboda stages in town, where most of them have totally failed to follow the standards of operation procedures(SOPs).

“This bodaboda are threats, they continue carrying passengers and they don’t wear masks,’’ he said.

“They always blame police of brutality, if you want yourself not to be beaten by police, follow the Standard of operation procedures (SOPs),’’ he concluded.