Over 50 raided cattle return to rightful owners

By Wek Atak

About 57 raided cattle have been returned to rightful owners of Koda community Central Equatoria Statelast week by the Impact Response Committee (IRC) tasked to solve the conflict between Mundari cattle herders.

Last year subsequent conflict between Mundari pastoralists erupted following the killing of the son of former Governor of Central Equatoria State, Clement WaniKonga last year.

As a result, Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony formed a committee to investigate and resolve the conflict between the two Mundari sections of Kobura and Terekeka.

Speaking to press over the weekend, the Chairperson of Impact Response Committee Ladu Philip Jembeke said the conference came in the wake of clashes among youths from various cattle camps which started last year.

“Since the conflict started last year that involved the loss of lives and number of cows. Theconference resolved that the cattle should be given back to rightful owners.”

We received last two days about 51 cattle and 10 goats and they have beensurrendered to their owners and today we received 57 cows again from the cattle camp of Turan. We also engagethe same cattle camp youth to continue mobilizesthe remainingcattle which are still missing,”Philip said.

He added that the number of cattle raided was enormous and that authorities received persistent reports of raiding.

In January this year, the least 11 Payams in Terekeka County in Central Equatoria State signed a peace deal to restore sanity and to stop inter-communal violence stemming from cattle raiding.

This comes after a three-day peace conference organized by Impact Response Committee and the traditional leaders of Terekeka County. The conferencethat started last monthbrought together thousands of youths with chiefs.

The peace conference aimed at stopping armed conflict within the county where violent, cattle raiding and theft became rampant.

Cattle theft, raiding and migration have become a menace to the communities. The fighting among cattle keepers that has led to the killing of women and childrenhas made live in thecommunities difficult.