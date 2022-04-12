jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022
HomeNewsOver 50 inmates pardoned in Unity State
News

Over 50 inmates pardoned in Unity State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Mayom County of Unity State confirmed that more than 50 inmates with different cases related to theft, cattle raiding activities, and stealing people’s properties in Mayom prison have been pardoned.

  Chuol Gatluak Manime, Commissioner of Mayom county in Unity State said that about 58 inmates were pardoned on Sunday and some of them will be released very soon.

“Those who have been pardoned and released from prison are those who did not commit any criminal act of killing.The Governor of Unity State Nguen Monytuil is the one who pardoned you not me,’

He added that the court can jail murderers for 5 years. Still, there were some reports that armed youths from Mayom county like to raid cattle from neighboring States, such acts must stop.

You Might Also Like

News

Gov’t plans resumption of Jonglei Canal

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei The government through the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has drafted documentation of the Jonglei Canal project and is ready to be passed to the Council of Ministers soon. In an interview with Juba Monitor on phone, the press secretary in the office of the minister, Gattiek Wichar dismissed the speculation on people’s minds that the Jonglei canal is something new adding that it’s just a fear that the completion of the project will bring negative impact. “What we have in the ministry is a...
News

Jessy Gree￼n students’ residence, home for learners

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph JessyGreen students’Residencebased in Kenya displayed its services in Juba with a call from south Sudanese students in diaspora and Kenya in Particular to register and enjoy a conducive learners’ centered environment in Nairobi. JessyGreen Students Residencies is a commendation entity in Nairobi, Kenya with a unique structural way of living where all students live like one big family, it provides services such as self-contained rooms for students with quality security. The company provides well-balanced meals to students, high-speed Wi-Fi, transport to and from the universities, Airport pickup,...
error: Content is protected !!