Over 50 inmates pardoned in Unity State

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Mayom County of Unity State confirmed that more than 50 inmates with different cases related to theft, cattle raiding activities, and stealing people’s properties in Mayom prison have been pardoned.

Chuol Gatluak Manime, Commissioner of Mayom county in Unity State said that about 58 inmates were pardoned on Sunday and some of them will be released very soon.

“Those who have been pardoned and released from prison are those who did not commit any criminal act of killing.The Governor of Unity State Nguen Monytuil is the one who pardoned you not me,’

He added that the court can jail murderers for 5 years. Still, there were some reports that armed youths from Mayom county like to raid cattle from neighboring States, such acts must stop.