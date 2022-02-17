Over 50 City Council staff take Covid-19 jab

By Bida Elly David

Over 50 City Council staff yesterday time-honored Covid-19 vaccination as a measure to lessen the infection of the virus within the premises.

The vaccination exercise was conceded at City Council grounds by a number of medical workforces who sponsored in steering the health initiative.

Among the senior heads were Mayor, Chief Executive, Deputy Chief Executive were vaccinated in the exception of City Council Deputy Mayor ThiikThiik Mayardit who complained of his health in regard to Malaria medication he was undergoing.

Speaking to the Media during the exercise, Michael Ladu Allah-Jabu, the city Council Mayor said that it was a long-awaited time that City Council has been organizing to ensure that its staff undertook Covid-19 vaccine to ensure that they were freed from the virus.

Furthermore, he reiterated that City Council was one of the entities where most of its activities were based in the field where different people of different kinds were met by the field operators.

‘’We have been organizing for this long-awaited day to have this complete vaccine ensuring that all the entire City Council Staff become free from the Virus. City Council as a sector has got a number of field operators with many activities that involved meeting several people in the field with different health statuses. I as the mayor is glad that today we have all received the vaccine to ensure that we are freed from the virus’’ Michael said

‘’City Council staff would have been vaccinated earlier but due to other circumstances such as pending medical status and continuous field work, most of them never turned up. Some people were worried to be vaccinated due to its side effect resulting to general body weaknesses and fatigue but finally 50 have been set free from the infections’’ He said.

He urged those who never received the vaccine to hurriedly turn up for it because with it, one may get chance to undertake further abroad programs without prejudice.

Michael concluded that having the vaccine would disturb but in a due cost of time, one would be relieved from the pain.