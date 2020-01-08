OVER 4000 White Army, IDPs return home

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

More than 4000 white army and Internally Displaced Persons [IDPs] have returned home to Latjor State, said an official.

The majority of the IDPs who returned home had sought protection at the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) controlled areas of its allied forces white army, according to Deputy Governor Nyanuer William Ban.

Speaking to the press yesterday at Latjor State Coordination Office in Juba, Nyanuer hailed the White Army who had returned home, describing it as a good move for people of Lajor State.

“Some of them knew the Governor very well because he had worked in the position of a commissioner for more than eight years that is why a lot of people are coming back from the bush and joining him in the state,” Nyanuer said.

She attributed the return of the white army to appointment of the current governor Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth.

“Those white army and the IDPs who returned home trust the current governor. Those with guns will be integrated to the government while the civilians will join the rest of the civil population,” Nyanuer said.

However, Deputy Governor Nyanuer said the returnees were in dire need of basic needs, saying the area had been hit hard by the flooding last year and the returnees were returning home empty handed.

She said the first priority for the government of Latjor State was to renovate public offices and schools so that the children can join school this year.

“The main thing that the Governor is worried about is medicine for people who were affected by the snake bites especially pregnant women,” Nyanuer stressed.

She revealed that the IDPs returned from Ulang, United Nations protection of civilians’ site and others came from Ethiopia.