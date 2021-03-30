Over 400 flood victims arrive Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least 483 flood victims from Unity State who have been displaced by floods have arrived Lakes State, Relief and RrehabilitationCommission confirmed.

The Deputy Coordinator for Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in Yirol East county John Amou Angeth told Juba Monitor that the flood affected community was fromPanyajarCounty of Unity State and that flood had destroyed crops in their villages.

The RRC deputy coordinator John Amou said the IDPs are in Yirol East County without shelter, food and water.

“We have made a report of new IDPs arrivals in Yirol East County to all the humanitarian organizations about the suffering of the most vulnerable children, elderly and women. They have no food to eat and not shelters,”said Amou.

He said last week, the World Food Programme (WFP) sent two people to assess the situation of the new arrivals.

Mr. Amou appealed to all the humanitarian organizations to make an immediate response to save the lives of the affected people.

“There was a peace dialogue between Yirol East and Panyajar counties of Lakes and Unity States last month and this is the reason which made them to cross to Yirol East and get settled in the area and they are living well with the host community,” he said.

Mathew Bilu Mayiang, a representative of PanyajarCounty said that the community abandoned their homes due to constant flooding.