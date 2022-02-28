Over 40 inmates received dignity kits in Aweil

By Hou Akot Hou

At least 50 (Fifty) female inmates who are leaving at Aweil Central Prison received dignity kits and hygiene kits from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The donation was done by the National organization, Advent Africa Initiative, AAI through UNFPA (United Nation population Fund) based in Juba.

Kuka Lusia Alesio, State Minister of Gender and Social Welfare said that this donation reminded people that the inmates are not being forgotten in services delivery.

“As a government, we do like to see the situation of the inmates to be improved as hygiene is important until they are vindicated or cleared of their charges. For more to be done by the organizations, lamenting that the inmates do need to be helped in whatever situation they face as they serve their terms in prison.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Advent Africa Initiative, Santino Piol Garang said that he was overwhelmed by the generosity of the UNFPA for delivering to them the hygienic materials to the inmates.

“As I have come to Aweil to witness the function of this delivery of the dignity kits to the female inmates. I am going to share the report to my team in Juba and see how other kinds of support can be rendered to needy people such as these inmates” Piol He cautioned.

However, one of the inmates Asunta William said that they are facing challenges.

“It is a pleasure to see this support coming from the people of charity and it a great time also to inform the government that the prison is very full and food is very limited” he mentioned.

The Ministry had pledged to share reports with the stakeholders on the ways to address some issues that the prisoners are faced with, saying the health of the inmates is dire and it requires improvement.