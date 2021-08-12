jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, August 12th, 2021
Over 350 stolen cattle returned to owners-Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Rumbek Central County confirmed that two communities commonly known as Rupand Kuei had returned 354 stolen cattle that had been pillaged during the inter-communal fighting to rightful owners in Lakes State.

On Sunday last week, Rup and Kuei communities handed over the looted cattle to the rightful owners in three different areas including Yirol West, Rumbek East and Cueibet counties of Lakes State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Executive Director for Rumbek Central County, William Machar Chol said that the State government mobilized people for returning of cattle to the rightful owners within all counties respectively.

“We are still mobilizing others to return the cattle raided, because the cattle which have been returned to the owners included cattle from neighboring communities within the Lakes State,” Chol said.

Chol added that more than 13looters and suspected murderers had been arrested in Rumbek Central prison during the process.

Deputy Executive Director of Rumbek East County, Peter Bech said that there were huge cattle which had been returned to the rightful owners.

“The number of criminals detained by the security forces in Rumbek East County can be over 30 suspects. Now, there is atleast stability and peaceful coexistence since these criminals got arrested,”Bech said.

He added that everyone was moving freely and there wasno more road ambush.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Rumbek Central County, Kaman MaturAjacsaid that some of the raided cattle from neighboring communities in Rumbek Central County had been returned to their rightful owners.

