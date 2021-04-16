Over 300,000 children to receive Polio Vaccine

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least 345,000 children age 0-5 in Lakes State will receive polio vaccine beginning this week, the State health authoritiessaid on Wednesday.

The Polio vaccination campaign was launched in Rumbek on Monday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, the Director of Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in the State, Simon Makoi Maker said that they have conducted Radio Talks show to create awareness to the public about the program.

“The vaccine is an oral vaccine for Polio vaccination targeting children from 0-5 years. But the vaccine for Coronavirus is an injection vaccine targeting mature age from 18 years and above,” Maker explained.

Mr. Maker said the vaccine is one of the safest vaccines for children being supplied by UNICEF to the National Government to the states as yesterday marked a national Polio vaccination campaign all over the Country.

He urged both CareGivers and parents to allow their children to receive polio vaccination.

The County Health Department (CHD) Director in Awerial County Abraham Majok Achiek said the polio vaccination team in the countyalready started their work.

DirectorAchiek said the Vaccinatorswerefacing challenges saying the locals’ people misinterpreted the vaccine to Covid-19.

“We are facing challenges today, three women were refusing to allow their children to receive Polio vaccine but we managed to convince two women but one woman in the community has completely refused,” he said.

IntegratedCommunity Mobilization Network (ICMN) team leader in Awerial County Joseph Diardit de Magook said that the awareness on polio vaccination campaign was going well despite some challenges of mobility.

“Our mobilization team are carrying out awareness campaign to enable the locals understand the important of having their children vaccinated.” Mr. Magook said.

“We have started with the social mobilization campaign targeting 4, 6003 households of which we have informed the CareGivers and the parents,” he said.