Over 30,000 primary teachers to receive motivational package

Up to 33,000 primary teachers across the country would begin receiving 21,400 SSP incentive each for the last time as the donor, EU ended the “motivational package ‘program.

The one-time cash incentive covering the months of May, June and July will be paid out by the children agency, UNICEF to the teachers beginning this week, under a new initiative dubbed ‘OUTRECAH’ in its first phase payment.

The second phase of payment would begin in November which targets 7,540 teachers in extremely remote locations across the country. In a joint press statement signed by the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund [UNICEF] and the European Union [EU], Awut Deng Acuil the Minister of General Education and Instruction, said: “I am extremely grateful to the European Union for extending this support to all our primary school teachers.“

She stressed that the incentives would enable teachers carry on with teaching and learning activities which resumed last May after the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown.

The EU funded Impact Project which had been providing cash packages to primary teachers with the aim of increasing teachers’ attendance since 2017, had come to an end, according to Wim Vandenbroucke, the head of cooperation to the EU in South Sudan.

Vandenbroucke said, the support would instead be shifted to development of education structures and provision of assistance to girls and those displaced within the country.

“Covid-19 had serious consequences on access to schools and education for South Sudanese children, affecting their opportunity and ability to learn. The EU stresses the importance to keep schools running and therefore agreed to extend its support to pay incentives nation-wide with a further one-time off payment,” the EU diplomat said in a statement yesterday.

For his part, Jesper Moller, UNICEF Deputy Representative of Programme said: “This incentive payment will attract the teachers to go back to classrooms in order to facilitate quality learning for our students.”

“As we know, going to school is so much more than academic learning. It is also a protection from harmful cultural practices and access for other services, including food. Schools are safe for children,” he added.