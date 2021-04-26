Over 3,000 vaccinated in Juba as medics’ plans for states

By James Atem Kuir

Over 3,000 people have so far been vaccinated in the ongoing COVID-19 campaign in Juba, health officials have said.

The country kick-started the immunization drive with healthcare workers early this month after receiving 132000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines consignment from the global vaccine sharing scheme, COVAX.

Speaking During the weekly press briefing on COVID-19 at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center (EOC) yesterday, Dr. Richard Lino Lako the COVID-19 Incident Manager told reporters that the ministry of Health had to date, administered more than 3,000 doses to priority groups that included health workers and those aged 65 and above.

“I am happy to report that from the figures we had last week when we reported to you that over 1400 or 1500 had been vaccinated, we have doubled the number, we now have over 3,000 people vaccinated so far,” Dr. Lako said.

He however, said that misinformation and lack of awareness about the vaccine continues to be a major challenge haunting the processes.

Dr. Lako said that the vaccination team will start sending 2,000 doses to the states and startup the immunization drive among the priority groups in the country side.

“Although the uptake is still low, there is progress and the team involved in the vaccination processis looking at roll- out in the ten states at least to the capital. They have a plan of sending 2,000 doses to each state to ensure that health workersare covered,” he added.

The Ministry of Health last week halted the use of the African Union- MTN group donation of59000 doses after it discovered that the vaccines had expired before being administered.

The COVID-19 currently administering the 132000 doses donated by COVAX in three vaccination centers that includes Juba Teaching Hospital, Giada Military Hospital and Buluk Police Hospital in Juba.