Over 300 youths to benefit from empowering project

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least three hundred and twenty young people benefitted from the two empowering projects implemented by ACROSS.

The youths to benefit from the project are drawn from all the five Payams of Yei River County of Central Equatoria state.

The training is aimed at building the capacity of the young people, especially in business skills in order for them to generate income for individual benefits.

Joice Night, Project Assistant Officer for the Across TVET program explains that the first phase of the training will cover eighty students who successfully completed three months course.

“This program is implemented across and we target three hundred twenty young people from all the five Payams of Yei River County in Central Equatoria State. For this phase, we are training eighty students who completed three months of courses,” She notes.

She added that after classroom teaching, students are backed up with business and life skills management in order to help in opening a business.

She adds that the training will enable the students how to select business, plan for management, and how to come out with a tangible business that will progress well.

“The purpose of this training is that after their classroom lessons, we normally back them up with some skills like business and life skills to help them go out there when they need to open business and the objective of the training is to help them on how to select a business, plan to manage and how to come out with a tangible business that will progress because you cannot choose a business which you don’t know,” Night discloses.

Night encourages young people to enroll in vocational training in order to get business and life skills that will help them earn their living.

The training which will continue for the next three days brought together thirty-eight males and forty-two females from all the Payams of Yei River County in Central Equatoria.