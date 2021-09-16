Over 300 women trained on social economic in Yambio

Barak John

At least three hundred and fifty women in Yambio, Eastern Equatoria state were trained on social economic under the theme “Social Economic Empowerment and Services for women.”

The project aimed at empowering vulnerable women with skills and knowledge, relevant for their economic transformation and viability. The project was being implemented by “Star Trust Organization”, an organization operating in Yambio with founding from United Nations Development Program.

Speaking during the launching, the Executive Director for Trust Organization Tangun Stephen said that the government wouldfind a conducive environment for the project to kick off.

“It is important for full implementation of the project for the targeted group to reap benefit,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare AnigundeCicilia appreciated the United Nations Development Program for standing with the government in supporting the implementation ofactivities to transform community.

She added that men should give room to their wives and the young generation to learn for their better future in order to end gender-based violence.