Over 300 students to undergo sciences and ICT practical

By John Agok

At least 360 students would undergo two months Science and ICT practical training in centers within Juba. The areas that the activity would take place include Koneta Hub inside Juba Christian Church (JCC), St. Peter Secondary School and Juba Seventh Day Adventist Secondary school respectively.

The project launched yesterday in Juba would tour over 300 students from Secondary schools into practical sessions in sciences that includes; Biology, Physics, Chemistry and other 60 students ready to join university would participate in ICT courses to enable them facilitate efficient learning process.

The project STEM would undertake the two-month mentorship and ensure that students have acquired both practical skills in sciences and career guidance path.

The Project was launched under the theme: “Integrated STEM Education in Juba’’

Meaning, STEM stands for Sciences Technology Engineering and Mathematics that inspire students to take up careers in Sciences subjects.

Odu Paul Erikole the STEM Project Manager told media that, the two-month program cost over thirty thousand Dollars from United State Department program which would impact on our students in acquiring practical skills in both sciences and ICT program in the given three centers,

“We are going to divide students into three centers, in which each center comprises of hundred and fifty. This would ensure that, they acquire practical skills to change their life for betterment, “he said.

He noted that, they formed STEM Project early in 2017 after returning from USA and Germany and they established this program to continue with more beneficiaries.

Oliver Joseph Wani the President of YALI Alumni as the Co-founder the program encouraged students to take up all subjects not only sciences, but they find their passion and love to be doing it.

“We are doing this in partnership with Mandela Washington Fellowship to scholars young African Leaders to earn skills in education and leadership as well”, he said.

Mrs. Labina Patricia the motivational speaker who earned herself best education as the Water Engineer, inspired students and urged them to stumble and struggle hard to emerge with successful story.

“I urge you all to accept mistakes and stumble over again and again in the journey of education and you can become who you wanted to be”, she said.

Miss Irene Abalo the Chemical Engineer, asked the students to carry out some practical exercises as brain teasing and tested their curiosity in learning sciences.

Abalo who finished her masters in Biogas Chemistry in Germany dare girls who might easily get intimidated by bright boys of being genius to dare them.

“My girls let me dare you that, don’t let you be discouraged or intimidated by boys in class for they are genius or intelligent. We are all equal, only that, girls do not get chance given to boys by their parents”, she underscored.

The project was sponsored by STEM, Mandela Washington Fellowship and with funding from USA Department program.