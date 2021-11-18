Over 300 SPLM-IO joined SPLM Party in Aweil

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Members of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement secretariat in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State confirmed that they have received at least three hundred and ten (310) members from SPLM-IO who defected and joint SPLM party.

Speaking to media, the SPLM Interim Chairperson of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Governor Tong Akeen Ngor

expressed that the members of the SPLM in the State have maintained the spirit of unity, comradeship and peaceful coexistence among themselves and ready to mobilize more members for the party so that they get prepared for the upcoming general elections.

“The SPLM must start massive recruitment of the new members in the state to support the SPLM Chairman president Salva Kiir Mayardit to win the upcoming general elections in the country,” he said.

He added that he promised the new members of the SPLM in northern Bahr el Ghazal State that the state SPLMSecretariat would also conduct a political training on the party basic documents, objectives and principles for the members.

Meanwhile, State SPLM Interim Secretary, Stephen Ayaga said that those members who have joined SPLM party believed their mission and vision in the party.

Meanwhile, the representative of the new members who joined the SPLM party, Lual Awach expressed his gratitude to the state SPLM leaderships for organizing a great event to welcome the new members who resigned from SPLM-IO and joined the SPLM party in the state.

“We decided to resign from the SPLM–IO because of some reasons, one of them was lack of political objectives, lack of equality, and lack of missions and visions for the party and among other factors,” Awach said.

Defection against defection still among political parties, in May on 31st, at least two hundred members from SPLM joined SPLM-IO in Northern Bahr El Ghazal.