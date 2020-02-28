jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 28th, 2020
News

Over 300 herd of cattle recovered

By Elia Joseph Loful

At least 350 herds of cattle have been recovered after they were stolen by unknown raiders in Bule Boma of Western Lopit, Assistant Chief John Lino said.

John said the raiders came in two groups and took the cattle on Wednesday night while the people were asleep.

“The raiders came and took the cattle at night when everybody was sleeping and these raiders were only two in number,” John told Juba Monitor on Phone.

He said the youth pursued the assailants throughout the night of Thursday and recovered the cattle yesterday.

“We followed the foot path of the attackers until the northern part of River Nyaat, when they saw the youth behind them they began to run away and left the cows,” he said.

Yes there was no injuries, all the youth who run after the cows were fine,” he said.

The chief urges the community to be vigilant in order to protect and guard their possession against thieves who would steal from them.

John said through phone conversations, they were able to communicate and connect with other youth to trace the raiders.

“We are very happy with people of MTN because the communication through the phone helped us to get quick information about anything happening in our place,” John appreciated.

Cattle raiding is common in South Sudan. Early this week, several people were reportedly killed in Tonj County after clashes erupted between cattle keepers and farmers.

According to Chief John last month 16 cattle were stolen by suspected Toposa raiders.

