Over 300 graduated on life skills in Lakes

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least 316 graduated on life skills in Lakes State by Vocational Skills and Development Organization (VOSDO) supported by UNDP, funded by United Kingdom of Netherlands.

Gender Advisor Representing State government in Lakes, Alek Malaak Atem said that the graduands totaled316 trainees which comprised a good number of females and males on life skills training from different courses of computer applications, carpentry, electrical engineering, hairdressing, food processing, and animal husbandry.

“We urge graduates to make good use of their life skills for themselves and to accelerate the development in Lakes State. there will be little support from the organizations that make them to start up their business,”

She added that the State government was responsible to provide the security to vocational training Center because in the past there was no one in this training center, and through government that was why the vocational training become possible in Rumbek.

Awut Panyon Akec said she has been doing training on value chain and value addition for three months.

“I learn many things because I have acquired skills and knowledge of preparing everything like cutting a cake of birth day and wedding, making Chapati and all that we can do better,”

Meanwhile, The Executive Director of Vocational Training Skills and Development Organization (VOSDO) Daniel Ruben said they had a graduation of 316 trainees from institution of community based and they have about 227 female trainees and all of them had been trained on different life skills training and traits.

“We have like automotive, carpentry, joinery, computer applications, solar installation, plumbing,food processing and catering, hairdressing, milk processing, and animal husbandry and these are the types of traits that these beneficiaries are trained on it and this program was made possible with funding from United Kingdom of Netherlands and supported by UNDP and implemented by VOSDO,”he said.

He added that some parts of the project was designed to make sure after graduation, they would receive certificates and at the same time they are going to receive in kind the startup kits.Thosewho graduated from hairdressing would be given equipment to open up saloons.