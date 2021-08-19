Over 300 civilians displaced inYei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

The Commissioner of Yei County, Central Equatoria State, Agrey Cyrus confirmed that more than three hundred people had been displaced in Logo Boma, Otogo payam and now shelter at ECSS compound in Yei.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Agrey said that the armed group attacked civilian vehicle heading to a funeral rites celebration and injured one person.

“We all understand as people of Yei that there are recent displacements that happened in the past two days when an old Reverend died last week. The relatives were carried by a vehicle to show where he would be buried,” he said.

He said that the South Sudan Defence Forces remedied the situation.

“There is still fear that something will happen,” he added.

Kanyikw added that National Salvation front loyal to general Thomas Cirilo were moving from the border alongside Congo and they had moved from Akepa to Yembe, Minyori,Kor-levi Mukaya and all bushes.

On Thursday last week, forces loyal to National Salvation Front (NAS) clashed with South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces (SSPDF). As result, over 80 households and three hundred IDPs were displaced.

This was the third time the community of Logo were displaced from their residential areas in Yei River County.