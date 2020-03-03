jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020
Over 30 youth train on trauma healing

By Peter Gatkuoth

At least 40 youth sheltering at United Nations camp in Juba have been trained on trauma healing and counseling.

The training was organized by Solidarity with South Sudan.

Speaking to Juba Monitor during closing of the six-day training, the supervisor for Solidarity with South Sudan, Tut Chuol Dhuor said they have introduced trauma healing to the community.

“It is important because it helps people who are displaced and those people who are mentally traumatized, physiologically and physically,” he said.

“We have been healing people from events and now we are living in good and conducive environments since it is important to promote peace in the country, we are now continuing and healing a better society,” Chuol added.

He added that they were training trainers who will go and facilitate and educate the community by providing physiological services.

“We have stopped this issue of physical fighting and our people have learned peace and forgiveness because we have been telling this through the churches,” he stated.

Nyajime Samuel Muom, one of the participants said most people at the protection site were traumatized due to the crisis.

“It is important to us because we will be able to forgive one another and educate the other people in the community. It is an individual responsibility to advise,” Nyajimes stressed.

 Lam Tungwar Both, Trainer of Trainees said they were training people to forget the past and focus on the new things.

“Let us forget the past and work for peace in our country regardless of tribes and gender or creed,” Tungwar stated.

Solidarity with South Sudan is a collaborative commitment of religious working in partnership with the Church in South Sudan. It aims at creating self-sustainable educational, health, agricultural and pastoral institutions and programs that will help to empower South Sudanese people to build a just and peaceful society.

