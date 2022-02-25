Over 30 women trained on small business management

By Yiep Joseph

At least 30 women from Nyakuron West had been trained for 2 days on how to manage small scale businesses and to practice savings money.

The two days training was conducted with a motive of engaging and equipping women on how to manage their existing small-scale businesses, how to save money and how to start and expand businesses.

The training was organized by Women Foundation for Humanity (WFH) under the umbrella of Grater Equatoria Land Alliance (GELA) with Support from Norwegian Peoples Aids (NPA).

Speaking to the media after the training, Dorothy Drabuga, Executive Director for Women Foundation for Humanity (WFH) said that the training is aimed at equipping women with business management skills.

“These training of today is to equip women in Nyankuron West on basic business management skills so that they can be able to manage their businesses and make profits to take care of their families” Dorothy said.

“These women we have trained would be change agent and training other women on how to management their business and claim their rights where necessary” she expressed.

She added that the training also equipped women with knowledge on savings

“The training would also give them(women)knowledge about saving, how they could save the little profits they get from their small businesses” she added.

She called on the government to strengthen women economical so that they can be able to claim their rights in the country being social or political rights

Dorothy urged the women to be united and claimed their rights together and in groups.

However, Keji Martha one of the participates expressed that most women operate businesses without proper knowledge on how to manage them

“We usual start businesses without proper knowledge on how to operate them, I am happy with this training because I have known something for example before you start business one need to assess they need of the people in the area” Keji Said.

“It is a wonderful kind of training I came empty minded on issues related to business management but I now iam going with a lot of things in my mind, when I first join this training, I knew nothing about business but now oi can even start small business” she added.

She added that she had learn on hygiene in business, how to set priorities in business and how to set goal for savings

Keji added women economic empowerment remain the only way to support most children in families.

Meanwhile Edith Abira, a participate said that she had benefited from the training and ready to start her own business.

“I am very happy with this training, I have gained a lot from business and saving which I did not know and I am encouraging all the women in South Sudan to stay in groups because when you are alone you can not prosper” Edith said.

