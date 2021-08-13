Over 30 women trained on leadership in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least thirty-five (35)womenwere trained on leadershipto alert all grassroot women on 35% women affirmative action in Rumbek, Lakes State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Minister for Peace Building, Beny Matur Mathiang said that the three-day workshop on women leadership brought together women representatives fromvarioussectors, institutions, civil societies and political parties in Lakes State.

“Women are the most successful people and the mediators in peace building if they are empowered and given an opportunity like this to participate by the government.It is spelt out in September 2018 agreement that Women must be represented in all government levels and institutions,” he said.

Hon. Mathiang added that there were few areas in the agreement which were not implemented in their 35% affirmative action but some women got representation although they were few.

He elaborated thatwomen had no difference with men, for they have capacity and could compete with men.

“Women should identify themselves that they are capable because at the end of transitional period,some of woman can be given various positions,” Mathiang said.

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) Coordinator in Lakes State, Daniel LaatKon said thatthe three-day women forum aimed at 2018 agreement on raising 35% affirmative action awareness and its implementation in Lakes State.

Meanwhile, TheChairlady of Women Association in Lakes State,Agum Joseph Kuc said that the women leadership conference was not only about 35% representation but also on roles and responsibilities of women in Lakes State.

“RevitalizedPeace Agreement indicatesthat in 35 % women affirmative action, we aresupposed to be given 3 county commissioners in 8 counties, but there is no single woman appointed as the County Commissioner in Lakes State and still there is no woman who is appointed as the State Director General in the Ministry,” she said.

She added that women urgedall groups to cease hostilities and use nonviolent approaches in resolving disputes.