Over 30 suspects release on bail

By Mabor Riak Magok

Aauthorities in Rumbek Lakes State have released 34 suspects last week who were arrested in connection with the shooting of Bishop elect Father Christian Carlassarewhile 4 potential suspects remain in detention.

Bishop Carlassare was shot at his residence in Rumbek Diocese last month. According to earlier statement from police investigations, the shooting of the bishop was perpetrated by one of the Priest who aspired to be elected as a Bishop of the Diocese.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs who is the acting minister of information and communication Stephen Mathiang Deng Monydit confirmed the development.

“Yes, about 34 of them are released on bail pending a final investigation because the two-prime suspects; one is arrested in Juba and the other is still being searched,” he said.

Minister Deng who is the chairperson of investigationccommittee said they were preparing to transfer one of the suspects being detained in Juba to Rumbek.

“This is not an intention of the people of this State. It is only small group who might be having a plan, and we condemnedthe act as the State government,” Mr. Deng said.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the state authorities to apprehend anyonewho might have been involved in that incident.

The police spokesperson in Rumbek Elijah Maborsaid investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

“I cannot mention them but there are suspects still at large. There is also a challenge in the investigations because there is lack of cooperation from thecommunity. So, if there is no cooperation, you cannot find out the criminals within the community,” he said.

He also alluded that all the security organs are doubling up their efforts to makesure that all perpetrators are brought to book once investigationswere completed.