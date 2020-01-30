Over 30 killed, 20 wounded in Western Lakes State communal fight

By: Mabor Riak Magok

Over 30 people have been killed and 20 others wounded in inter-communal fight in Western Lakes State.

The fighting started on Tuesday after five people were killed in an ambush along Manyang-rel and Awai.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Marial Manyang, a resident from Bahr Naam County said the continued fight has claimed many lives in the area.

He urged the government to send forces to disarm and arrest the situation in Western Lakes State.

Manyang siad the fighting was still on going and has now spread to the permanent settlement areas of Akhorkhor, Tit-atong, Adidir,and Pulkuc areas.

He said there has been no state intervention to curb the tension since the fight broke out weeks ago.

“We had peace dialogue but sustainability of peace and reconciliation is very difficult among the armed youth and this needs the government to do its part by intervening and disarming the armed youth so that tension is deescalated,” Manyang said.