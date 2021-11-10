Over 250 cows died of oil spills in Unity State

By Mabor Riak

About 300 cows and 274 goats have massively died in Koch County of Unity state due to oil spills.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Tuesday, the executive director of climate change adaptation and smart action, Thor Yohannes Bol said, the production has literally caused risks to both animals and human lives while companies managing the crude oil production were doing less to save lives.

He added that the CCASA was concerned about the negligence by the oil companies and environmental pollution.

” We call upon the local authorities to formulate an amicable solutions to counter continuous death of animals and people in the oil production region.

We are frustrated to see vulnerable people suffering for decades from such a man made and natural catastrophe . The lack of remedies to address this matter is unconstitutional that undermined environmental policy to protect people’s lives and their properties in the oil producing State,” he added.

He further called upon the government and oil companies to conduct assessment in Tharjiath and unity oil fields to make tangible findings about the oil spills and poor environmental management.

Yohannes stated that, the oil companies must respect environmental policies and other legal frameworks to protect environment and the people including their livestock.

Government must enforce policies and hold accountable the oil companies operating in the area and immediately compensate the victims through reparation.

He stated that oil companies have to live up to their corporate social responsibility to give back to the society in terms of services provision.

” We are very concerned by this worrying developments at the time the communities are displaced from their homes by the flood and are in dire needs of basic necessities. The oil spilled and unnecessary dumpings of the oil waste are exposing the people and their livestock to more hazards and destroying the environment,” Yohannes said.

The government has the role and responsibility to protect the people and their properties, he stressed.

Animals and goats were dying every day as a result of oil spill in Unity State, he added.

The minister for information and communication in Unity State, Hon Gabriel Makuei Bol confirmed the death of animals and goats.

He said, the animals and goats were dying due to flooding and lack of enough grazing areas as places of high ground have been submerged by devastative flooding in Unity State.

There was still no proves from the ministry of environment whether the cause of the death of animals and goats was due to oil spills in flood waters, Makuei said.

However, the minister of animals and fisheries in Unity State Tungwar Ruai also confirmed that the occurrence of the deathsfor animals and goats was due to devastating flood in Unity State.

“There is no grazing space for the cows and goats, where is flooding. The information you got is true because animals and goats are dying. Even the gas or petroleum when it spill from the pipeline. It can also killed animals and goats,” he said.

He further mentioned that there was a committee formed to assess the alleged rumors on the streets about the leakage of oil which was killing the animals and goats in the state