Over 25 journalists trained on peace in Yambio

By Baraka John

At least 30 journalists have been trained on peace and reconciliation reporting to foster peace, reconciliation, hope, truth and justice in post conflict situations.

Speaking during the opening of the training, the UNMISS Head of field office, Christopher Murenga emphasized that the importance of media workers in the context of disseminating the 2018 revitalized peace agreement and creating awareness to the populace on Covid-19 pandemic.

“The duty of the journalists is to further those ends by seeking truth and providing a fair and comprehensive account events and issues. Journalists strive to serve the public with thoroughness and honesty, so integrity is the cornerstone of a journalist’s credibility”. Murenga said

He added that UNMISS vow to work together with the State Ministry of Information to strengthen the work of media.

At the same time, the Acting Minster of Information and Communication Eddy Ukelesaid that media workers in Western Equatoria do their best on daily basis to serve its communities despite the hard economic situation facing the Country at the moment.

“I always tell my journalists to be honest, fair and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information, and am happy that since I was appointed, I have not heard that any journalist in Western Equatoria State has been arrested for publishing or airing wrong information,”Ukelesaid.

On Tuesday UNMISS organized three days trainingonconflict and peace reporting which drawnJournalists from Mundri, Maridi, Tambura and Yambio to acquaint themselves with skills of conflict and peace reporting, reminded them with ethnic of journalists.