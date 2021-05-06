Over 200,000 USD pledged for OlympicHeadquarters in Juba

By John Agok

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) has received pledges of $275,000 to construct its Headquarters in Juba.

Speaking to media on Monday after arrival of South Sudan National Olympic Committee (SSNOC) President Eng. Stephen Juma Lugga from Uganda, following his meeting with Association for National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone Five.

Lugga announced two good news to South Sudan and that was the position of Treasurer in ANOCA Zone Five and also the amount pledged by ANOCA to construct its Headquarter in Juba.

The support came from Olympic Africa and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA); two continental bodies associated with the Olympics.

$175,000 of the total sum will come from Olympic Africa as a donation with the remaining $100,000 a loan from ANOCA to be repaid in installments over a four-year period.

He was replying to questions from journalists regarding integrity in managing the funds, NOC chairperson Stephen Juma said “not all South Sudanese are corrupt.”Like we just told you that there is money coming, once it comes we will inform you so you can monitor closely,” he said.

Lugga revealed that, the Headquarters will be constructed at Hai Commercial and will comprise offices for all sports activities in the country that are considered in the Olympics except for football.

“From the top to the bottom, u will get people with integrity. We at the Olympic committee have our integrity so if any finance comes through the Committee, we can assure all South Sudanese that it is in safe hands,” Juma added, before continuing “we ask the media to follow closely the use of the money,” he underscored.

However, the NOC Chairperson Stephen decried the limited land or space provided for sports facilities in the Country.

“We had really a big issue of land allocation to sporting activities and you can attest to those places designated for sports activities which are still being subjected to encroachment by authorities and people in the community “, he concluded.

South Sudan will soon join the world in Japan Tokyo2020 Olympics on 23rd July 2021.