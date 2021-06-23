jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021
News

Over 200,000 households receive clean water

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least 200,000households from five counties in Unity State has access cleaning water to an improved water source, such as a hand pump, a protected well or piped water supply, which only benefits a minority.

On Monday, Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC) launched the project to save communities within the area such as Giet, Leer, Koch, Panyijiar and Mayendit

Speaking to media on Monday during the opening, the community executive of Tharjiath, Gatluak Ruot said there are about six registered trucks supplying water throughout Tharjiath area per a day.

“As I speak to you now, four boreholes have been drilled and I need to thank our partners from SPOC who have shown commitment to improving the lives of the ordinary citizens here. I need to tell you that residents will soon drink clean water come,” Ruot explained

He added that the most important thing “I want to call from the people is the commitment and the zeal to support the agriculture sector so that we can be able to bridge the gap in our villages”.

In Juba, sections of the population with access to improved water sources often do not receive safe water while those without access to an improved water source often fetch water from rivers, ponds or open wells.Some buy water from vendors who use trucks to supply water to their customers.

Also, only 13 percent of Juba residents could access municipal water supplied mainly through a small piped network, boreholes and a single public water filling station on the river bank. The public system is complemented by a patchwork of small private water suppliers, which end up delivering relatively expensive and low quality water.

On Monday, the Minister of PetroleumPuot Kang Chol, Minister of Labour James Hoth, Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon Cosmas  and Warrap State governor Aleu Ayeny Aleu, Abyei Chief Administrator Kuol Deim Kuol and Unity State governor Joseph Nguen Monytuil together with SPOC witnessed the launching of water point in Tharjiath.

