Over 20,000 IDPs appeal for humanitarian assistance in Pibor

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Authorities in Greater Pibor Administrative Area confirmed that more than 27,000 people who were displaced after suspended armed groups from the Ethiopian attacked village of Nyanlaatgura appealed for humanitarian assistance.

Jai Adingornyia, Minister of Information in GPAA said that dozens of people fled their village after armed groups attacked the village of Nyanlaatgura in the main town of Jebel boma are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“The situation is calm now but the IDPs need humanitarian intervention, especially in Jebel boma”. Jai said

He added that the security situation in GPAA is calm and the armed men who attacked the village of Nyalaatgura were alleged to be from the Ethiopian armed force.

However, Chacha Oleyo, the Deputy Chairperson of Relief Rehabilitation Commission in GPAA said that the commission have registered two categories of Internally displaced persons over in the village of Nyalaagura while other returnees from Ethiopia yet there is no distribution by WFP in Jebel boma.

“The IDPs have been settled in two parts of the region, there is upside which has settled in Jebel Boma and there is a downside which is in Pibor and the IDPs in Jebel have received food distribution from WFP but it’s not enough and some IDPs have settled in Pibor are in urgent need of humanitarian’s assistants”. Chacha

In South Sudan, more than 70 percent of the South Sudanese population will struggle to survive the peak of the lean season in South Sudan this year as the country grapples with unprecedented levels of food insecurity caused by conflict, climate shocks, Covid-19, and rising costs, warned the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).