Over 2,000 pupils sit for CPE exams in Jonglei State

By Jacob Bol Mayar

At least 2,722 primary 8 candidates have started taking the Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) across Jonglei state.

The primary eight candidates include 1,951 boys and 771 girls who are taking the national exams in 40 examination centers, the state education authorities said.

Mabior Makur, Jonglei State Inspector of Examination, said the number of candidates sitting for the final p.8 examinations, has increased compared to last year which saw about 2362 wrote the final exams for primary education.

“the Jonglei State have 40 Examination centers from where pupils sat for their examination and 9 examination centers are located within Bor County, 2 in Mangalla Payam of Central Equatorial State but siting under Jonglei state, 2 in Akobo County, 3 Nyirol County and the rest are located in different part of Jonglei State and if you compared the number of Pupils siting for examination this year are most then the last year pupils who sat,” he said.

Lual Monyluak Dau, the state Minister of General Education encouraged the candidates to be brave and take the papers of the examination as the normal examination.