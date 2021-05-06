Over 200 vulnerable groups receive food assistance

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least 206 vulnerable groups received food assistance in Rumbek Lakes State on Monday.

The 155 bags of cereal of food were donated by World Food Program (WFP) and it was being implemented by plan International Organization.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Minister of Gender and Social Development in Lakes State Ding Mario Lamba said ongoing food distribution was targeting over 1706 vulnerable groups in the State.

“When 256 vulnerable groups were left out. I wrote a complaint letter and I took it there to Plan International who are the implementers for consideration,”said Minister of Gender and Social Welfare.

She said the partners have promised to distribute the food to all the seven counties of Lakes State.

The rural development department focal point in Rumbek Mr. MarolAnyuonic said each household have received 35 kilograms of cereal food.

He said last year,the number of vulnerable was 406 people,but this year it drops to 207 because FAO is no longer providing food assistance to the community.

Abraham Muorchol Dong, a beneficiary member of vulnerable group in Rumbek said that most of the vulnerable have been left out for food distribution.

“The ratio cards given are not enough. Only 206 vulnerable groups have obtained cards while the majority of other vulnerable people are left out and these people are suffering a lot,” saidMourchol.

Abraham Mourchol thanked the government, and partners supporting the WFP and Plan International for providing food to the vulnerable in the State.