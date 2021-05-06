jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 6th, 2021
HomeNewsOver 200 vulnerable groups receive food assistance
News

Over 200 vulnerable groups receive food assistance

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least 206 vulnerable groups received food assistance in Rumbek Lakes State on Monday.

The 155 bags of cereal of food were donated by World Food Program (WFP) and it was being implemented by plan International Organization.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Minister of Gender and Social Development in Lakes State Ding Mario Lamba said ongoing food distribution was targeting over 1706 vulnerable groups in the State.

“When 256 vulnerable groups were left out. I wrote a complaint letter and I took it there to Plan International who are the implementers for consideration,”said Minister of Gender and Social Welfare.

She said the partners have promised to distribute the food to all the seven counties of Lakes State.

The rural development department focal point in Rumbek Mr. MarolAnyuonic said each household have received 35 kilograms of cereal food.

He said last year,the number of vulnerable was 406 people,but this year it drops to 207 because FAO is no longer providing food assistance to the community.

Abraham Muorchol Dong, a beneficiary member of vulnerable group in Rumbek said that most of the vulnerable have been left out for food distribution.

“The ratio cards given are not enough. Only 206 vulnerable groups have obtained cards while the majority of other vulnerable people are left out and these people are suffering a lot,” saidMourchol.

Abraham Mourchol thanked the government, and partners supporting the WFP and Plan International for providing food to the vulnerable in the State.

You Might Also Like

News

Angelina, 25 Officers off to Rwanda

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang At least 25 military officers accompanied the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Angelina Teny to Kigali-Rwanda for post conflict peace building training. The group comprised of both Police and Army officers which were selected by the Joint Defense Board for post-conflict peace building and reconstruction course in Rwanda Peace Academy. Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, the Deputy Spokesperson for SPLA-IO who is also Press Secretary in the office of Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Lam Paul Gabriel said that the training was...
News

Officials accused of stealing food for flood victims

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Civil society activists and some residents in the Jonglei state capital, Bor are accusing state officials of stealing food items that were donated by President Salva Kiir to flood victims. David Garang Goch, chairperson of the Jonglei State Civil Society Network said he spotted some of the items being offloaded from a truck to shops at Marol Market this week. Mr. Garang said, “The donated food is different from the food items Ethiopians traders are selling in their shops. The color and the writings are different....
error: Content is protected !!