Over 200 students trained on peacebuilding, conflict mitigation

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Two hundred and eighty-two students have graduated with certificates in peacebuilding and conflict mitigation in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State.

The six-month trainings were organized by Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI).

James Yata Ambrose, WPDI Coordinator said various courses included peacebuilding, conflict resolution, leadership, dialogue, advocacy and negotiation during the six-month period.

“I’m happy that today we certified a total number of 282 students and pupils who have been working and studying hard throughout the period of six months that they have been in class learning different topics related to peace building including conflict resolution, leadership advocacy dialogue negotiation and so many other topics which were covered,” Mr Ambrose said.

He said 155 students out of 282 were females and emphasized that women representation as stipulated in the 2018 peace deal had been met.

“I am also happy to say that gender is well represented. Out of two hundred eighty-two students, we have one hundred fifty-five female students. The number of the females has exceeded the number of the males and this is a very good observation towards achieving the 35%affirmative action as stipulated in the revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the republic of South Sudan,” he noted.

Bakhita Lidia, one of the trainees expressed joy for having finally received a certificate in peace building and conflict resolution and urged the population of Yei to always embrace peace and avoid conflict.

“I’m so happy because I achieved a lot through these training on peace and conflict resolution through the knowledge I got, I will be able to resolve issues among the community and even my fellow students in the school. My message to the people is that we should embrace and promote peace wherever we are, and avoid conflict because conflict is like fire that burns and dries crops and peace is like water that flows and cools someone’s heart,” she said.

The graduation that was held on Friday last week at Yei Day Secondary School of Yei River County, central Equatoria state.