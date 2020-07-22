Over 200 Public school teachers receives food items from new apostle Church

By Kidega Livingstone

At least 236 public school teachers from 10 secondary schools across Juba received food items from South Sudan New Apostle Church.

Each teacher got 50 Kilograms of Maize four, 10 kilograms of Red Split Lentil commonly known as Adasand 5 litters of cooking oil to supplement their little salary.

Among the 10 selected Secondary schools include Juba Day secondary school, Juba Commercial, Rajaf, Juba Technical and many others.

Speaking during the food distribution, Church Leader for South Sudan Apostle Church who doubled as Chairperson of Parent’s Teachers Association of Juba Day Secondary School, Apostle Morris Ukusil said that he lobbied for secondary teachers because of the suffering they were going through in the area of delay and little salary of the teachers in the country.

“Teachers need to be help because without teachers there is no development. When you invest in teachers you will develop the nation. In case all South Sudanese went to school there would be no conflict,” said Apostle Morris.

“I got the assistance from Germany apostolic church .I asked them to help the teachers of South Sudan because of coronavirus and little salary,” he added.

The government school teachers for both secondary and basic level like any other civil servants could last for three months without receiving the salary because of the current economic crisis in the country.

According to Apostle Morris, that was the first phase of the support from the Apostle church. He said the support would be extended to other remaining public school teachers both secondary and basic level in Juba.

Director for Administration and Finance for Central Equatoria State, Ministry of Education and Social Welfare, Augustino Swaka said that teachers have been facing a lot of challenges that include lack of food for their families.

“The food assistances came at the right time because the teachers are not working and there is no money for them because of the coronavirus and other related issues,” said Augustino.

“My appealed to the church is that they should also step in to assist those teachers in the basic level because they are all facing similar challenges,” he added. One of the teachers who was only identified as James welcomed the initiative. He said the food assistance would help teachers and their families at this critical time of coronavirus.