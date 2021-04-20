Over 200 people received basic items in Rokwe

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least 300 vulnerable people in Luri Rokwe area received food donation from Indian Embassy through the support of Indian Community in Juba.

Yesterday the Indian Embassy led by Ambassador S. D. Moorthy handed over the relief to the Association of People Affected by Leprosy (ADAL).

The food items included rice, corn flour, beans, sugar, cooking oil, floor mats, water clothes and sport materials for the benefit of residents.

Speaking to the media the Chairperson of the Association, Joseph WaniCirillo said patient affected by the disease could not afford for themselves due to their vulnerability.

“We are people who are affected by leprosy and vulnerable. Nobody has come to give us food,”Mr. Wani said.

He added that the food item they received would give them hope saying they wererequesting Indian community to continue supporting them.

He revealed that the association had some challenge of getting clean drinking water.

Ambassador S. D. Moorthy said the group needed to be assisted adding their conditions was awful.

“I urged all minded people to extend a helping hand to the needy people living in isolation in Juba. Their children need materials for studying and food for the malnourished children,” he said.

Last week, India government donated six metric tons of consignment of medicine to government of South Sudan.