Over 200 patients receivedEye Care Service in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least 250 patients with eye complications have received eye care services in the Maratha Health Care Unit of the Episcopal Diocese of Yei- River County.

On Thursday, a team comprising of six national eye doctors reached Yei.

Dr. Kenneth Lodu Lino, Team leader said that the experts in cataract surgery as vision savers in South Sudan offered various health care services under the National Ministry of Health. He expressed commitment to provide the service in to reach areas as of their service provision.

“We are happy that we have come back to Yei to offer services to the citizens and soon we shall go to other states in the country. We are South Sudanese who are committed to giving services to reach areas,”

The medical personnel said they screened and filtered fifty-two patients illegible for operation.

Kenneth mentioned forty-six patients turned up for the operation and recovered their site.

He advised those who have not turned up for the operation to hurry up in large numbers and get the service

Doctor Kenneth urged people with eye disorders to turn up to recover their vision as time is limited.

“We were able to screen and filter out fifty-two patients who are illegible for operation. Yesterday only forty-six patients turned up and we operated, today they are able to see and were happy. Our message is that those who have not turned up should hurry up in big numbers. My team is able to operate up to 75 patients in a day, if we have a good number, we will operate much. Unfortunately, we stay here for seven days and Saturday will be the last day that we are going to operate,” He revealed.

Dr. Lodu pleaded for donations from country Philanthropists and tycoons to help fund the process to rescue the suffering citizens.

An eye care professional is an individual who provides a service related to the eyes or vision.

The most common eye disorders and diseases are Cataracts, Refractive Errors, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Amblyopia, and others.