Over 20 participants train on Trauma healing in Juba

By John Agok

The Trauma and Stress Management Organization (TASMO) yesterday trained 25 participants drawn from various department of Community Based Organization (CBOS).

The training on Trauma healing is aimed at reducing the level of compounded stress among leaders and their family levels that have adverse impact on the Community members.

Trauma –Informed Community Empowerment (TICE) addressed three areas of wellbeing known as Trauma, Compounded Stress and Biological.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, yesterday, the facilitatorJunior Dau Dhieu, highlighted the components that he had focused on for the participants to decipher well.

He stressed on “Survival Brain and Thinking Brain”, Triggers, Energy Thermometer, coping strategies, impact of trauma and compounded stress and lastly, resilience which is recovery pathway.

He also emphasized on self-care which allow you to focus on yourself including the surrounding.

“ One can easily get over the stress and trauma by doing regular exercise , drinking enough , eating at least a fruit once in a week or mediating through prayers”, he said.

The facilitator issued mini-self-care assessment for participants to ask themselves some questions that internalize solution from potential problem.

However, Deng Solomon narrated his happiness saying he has acquired skills and knowledge to solve Trauma and compounded stress in his daily life.

“I am very delighted with this training and by now, at least I have already acquired skills and Knowledge to be able to cope with stress management”, he said.

South Sudan being a country in civil war and other natural disasters caused Trauma in the Society.

One post-conflict study from Juba found that 36% of the sampled population (n=1,242) met criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 50% for depression (4). Another study, conducted in northern Uganda and South Sudan, found the prevalence of PTSD was 46% among South Sudanese refugees and 48% among South Sudanese who stayed in the country (5). These studies indicate a high prevalence of mental illness in South Sudan as well as the potential for an increase in psychiatric disease as more refugees and internally displaced persons return home. As South Sudan attempts to reconcile recent memories of war with optimism for the future, we must pay close attention to its citizens’ mental health.