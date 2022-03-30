Over 19,000 farmers to benefit from seeds distribution

By Baraka John

The State Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries in Western Equatoria in partnership with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Tuesday have launched a distribution exercise of seeds and farming tools to IDPs who fled the conflict from Tambura to Yambio.

It is targeting 19, 777 farmers across Western Equatoria State. The seeds include maize, sorghum, and cowpeas.

Mr. Francis Mauna FAO head of field office in Western Equatoria said: “The distribution of the seeds and farming tools will run across the ten Counties of the State, in weeks’ time all the Counties will receive the seeds, and the farming tools as plantation season sets in”. Mauna said

“Each beneficiary will receive from FAO 5Kg of maize seeds, 5Kg of cowpeas, 5Kg of Sorghum, and a hoe”. Mauna added.

The UN-FAO head of field office encouraged the IDPs sheltering in Yambio to plant the seeds to alleviate hunger and poverty.

Meanwhile, the National Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Environment Josephine Lagu underscored the importance of farming in the country, saying if South Sudanese have to alleviate hunger, therefore, efforts have to be exerted on for massive production of food through a mechanized system.

Minster Josephine said South Sudan has fertile land which has to be exploited for farming purposes and to improve the food security of the Country.

“Our ministry of Agriculture is mandated with the responsibility to ensure that we increase agricultural production and productivity. This is the only way the Country can fight food insecurity”. Josephine stated