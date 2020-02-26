Over 150 farmers trained on modern farming methods

By: Kidega Livingstone

At least 150 farmers in Kabo village in Luri have completed a week long training in modern agricultural practices.

Upon completion, the farmers said the knowledge they got was necessary for them as they were planning for the next planting season.

Hellen Maneto Kenyi said she expected good yield this year after getting the training.

She said they used to sow the seeds when planting, but now they have been trained on planting seeds in line for easy weeding and pest control by using red paper spraying.

“With the skills I have, definitely I will get good yield. I always grow maize and groundnut,” Hellen told Juba Monitor after a five days training on Vocational Education on Sustainable Agriculture organized by Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI).

Agriculture is the backbone of South Sudan’s economy, contributing to part of South Sudan’s export earnings.

For last 5 to 6 years Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI), the Indian Catholic faith based society in Gurei started empowering women in the area of business, Agriculture and Education as well as educating children.

According to Hellen, the modern farming does not require huge land but needs small plot of land for easy management of crops.

“We also have skills on crop protection whereby when planted we need to irrigate the garden and apply manure as well as protecting the crop by using local pesticide like Nim leave and Red Paper ,”said Hellen.

Michael Madas, one of the local farmers who benefitted from the training, living in Lemungaba in the outskirt of Juba said he learnt fruit gardening where a farmer only concentrates on growing fruits.

“We have been given a calendar for better timing because you have to evaluate your harvest every season to realize the problem so that next time you will not make the same mistake in a production,” he said.

“Fruit gardening is very important because every season you will be able to earn income from the fruit tress you planted if they are managed well. I am going back home to my place to apply the skills,” said Madas.

Earlier this year, Former Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Adigo Onyoti said farmers should extend the skills they have acquired to their fellows in the villages.

He said farmers with the knowledge should be committed to educate other community members so that they could be able to grow crops for better yield.

In the same note, Mogga John Loku is another farmer who benefited from the training. He said though he has been farming for many years, he could not get good yield.

He could not get good production every season because of poor method of farming (traditional farming).

“Now I am going back home to apply the same skills to my colleagues because agriculture will boost the economy, farmers should try to take agriculture as important thing because without agriculture there is no country,” said Mogga.

Daughters of Mary Immaculate Food and Security Program Coordinator, Rani Mary said that South Sudan has great Potential because of the good land but more needed to be done to educate local farmers on modern Agriculture.

“We are targeting huge number of local farmers under this program because we realized that by training the farmers they will be able to produce well because of the knowledge and the good land,” said Rani.