Monday, March 21st, 2022
Over 140,000 doses to arrive this week

By James Atem Kuir

Additional 144,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive in South Sudan through COVAX, this week, WHO officials said.

The doses donated by New Zealand through the COVAX facility will be used in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign ongoing in 80 counties across the country.

Dr Sacha Bootsma, WHO’s Covid-19 Incident Manager for South Sudan said another 800,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are also expected to be delivered to the country sometime in April.

“We’re now vaccinating in all of the 80 counties in 556 health facilities, and next week are expecting the long-awaited 144,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson donation from New Zealand and we are also still waiting to receive 800,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine donation from Portugal to arrive perhaps sometimes in April,” said the World Health Organization official during a weekly conference at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center on Sunday.

According to the WHO, at least 467,104 individuals, 3.4 percent of the total population, have been vaccinated since the vaccination began in early 2021.

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State leads with the highest number of its population fully vaccinated with vaccination coverage of 8.9 percent.

Western Bahr el Ghazal State which has an 8.9 percent of its population vaccinated against Covid-19 closely follows Northern Bahr el, Ghazal.

The Ministry of Health said it has so recorded 17,129 positive cases including at least 18 registered over the past 48 hours, since the outbreak began in 2020.

At least 138 people have perished due to complications related to Covid-19 in April 2020.

