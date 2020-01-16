Over 13,000 students graduate from Makerere University

By: Martin Manyiel Wugol

At least 13, 509 students have graduated from Makerere University on Tuesday. Among them were 64 South Sudanese students.

Isaac Aluker Bar, student at Makerere University perusing Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering said they shared the joy and happiness of their fellow South Sudanese on the occasion of their graduation.

He said they have not only made them excited over their success in the academic milestone but also inspired many of them who are yet to complete their studies.

The 70th Makerere University graduation ceremony was attended by senior government officials including Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who represented the government and Janet Museveni Minister of Education who graced the function.

Aluker said they were looking forward to joining the list of alumnae of Makerere University.

He praised the parents for their contributions to the success of their children, calling on them to continue fighting the war against illiteracy in Africa.

“To the rest of my colleagues who are still pursuing their studies both undergraduate and post-graduate courses, may we diligently follow the footsteps of our graduating classes of today without unnecessarily dropping out of school,” he said.

Janet Museveni congratulated all the graduates for the successful completion of their studies and wished them success in their future careers.

She stressed urgent need for female professionals in the market to boost the productivity, saying women know how to plan well in the family and in an organization.