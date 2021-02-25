Over 120 test positive for Covid-19

By James Atem Kuir

Over 126 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease bring the cumulative toll to 7,224 over the last 48 hours.

The results were screened from 759 samples the public health lab in Juba, Bor Hospital in Jonglei and Yambio in Western Equatoria State as well as the two private clinics-Med Blue and Nojum Labs located in Juba.

The daily reports by the Ministry of Health released on Tuesday indicated thatat least 3,123 are still sick with the virus while, 4,014 recoveries have been registered.

At least 87 people have succumbed to complications related to the disease since the start of the outbreak in the country in April last.

The rise continues despite the current partial lockdown that imposed several restrictions on all social gatherings, closure of all learning institutions and limitingpassengers on public transports.

The lockdown has been effective for about three weeks now but medics have repeatedly decried public disregard for the preventive measures, a trend believed to be behind the continuous rise in the number of people testing positive for virus.

This week, the global initiative aimed at ensuring equity access to Covid-19 vaccine, COVAX, announced it will start delivering first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccines it allocated to South Sudan last month.

About 864,000 doses of the British manufacturer had been allotted to the country by COVAX facility.

The Ministry of Health strongly urges the public to strictly adhere to the preventive measures including wearing of facemasks, social distancing and regular hand washing. The public is also advised to report any suspected cases to the nearest health center or call the toll free line: 6-6-6-6.