Over 1000 students graduate at Cavendish University

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

More than one thousand virtual students graduated yesterday in one of the leading private higher learning institutions in Uganda known as Cavendish University Uganda (CUU).

Speaking to media yesterday, the former Nigeria President who is the Vice Chancellor of Cavendish University,Goodluck Ebele Jonathan said it was a good development that Cavendish University was the first private University to embrace learning in Uganda.

Aboula Marline Marchello Kon,one of the graduates rom the College of Information Technology said that the day marked the beginning of her commitment towards education.

“I would like to thank my entire family and friends for their tireless support towards achieving my education despite challenges students went through.As a graduate of information technology, I intend to apply my knowledge in the field of information technology in South Sudan so as to increase the level of quality in participation of South Sudanese women in the information technology sector,” Kon said.

Meanwhile, Biong Anyel Agon;a graduate of Business Administration, Procurement and Logistic appreciated parents, school Administration, friends and South Sudanese for their support during his studies.

“I urge new students who are still schooling to be determined in their studies because education is the way forward for South Sudan. We make living by what we get, but we make life better by what we acquire from school and be able to give back to community after graduation,” Agon said.